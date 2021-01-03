Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1,570.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in News by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

