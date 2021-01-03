Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Boise Cascade worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $48,735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 271,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 492,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 48,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BCC opened at $47.80 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

