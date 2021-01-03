Morgan Stanley Has $4.21 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $321.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

