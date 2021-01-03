$40,000.00 in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $160,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $60.18 million, with estimates ranging from $43.85 million to $101.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

