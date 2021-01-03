ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.10 Million

Brokerages expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post sales of $654.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.90 million and the lowest is $644.00 million. ITT reported sales of $719.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ITT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ITT by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ITT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $79.63.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.