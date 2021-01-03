Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

CATC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $69.75 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $483.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.69 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.