CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 386.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $9.36 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

