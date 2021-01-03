Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Athersys worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys during the third quarter worth $43,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.75 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

