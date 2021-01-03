Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Talos Energy worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Talos Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $310,000.

NYSE:TALO opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $601.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

