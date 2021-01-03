Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of 89bio worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 89bio by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 103.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 35.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

