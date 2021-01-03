Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $773,000 Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of GTY Technology worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on GTY Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In other GTY Technology news, Director Charles Wert purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,135.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH opened at $5.18 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $287.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

