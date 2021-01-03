Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $866,000 Stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,902 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CRBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

