Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,775 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Daktronics worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 67.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

DAKT stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $293.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

