Insider Buying: Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) Major Shareholder Acquires $49,050,000.00 in Stock

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. bought 4,905,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Live Oak Acquisition stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

