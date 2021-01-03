Insider Selling: Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Insider Sells $1,857,985.92 in Stock

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $1,857,985.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,811.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIT opened at $6.80 on Friday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $363.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIT. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 457.8% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,189 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fitbit by 57.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 8,322,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,922,000 after buying an additional 3,029,600 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fitbit during the third quarter worth about $19,653,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Fitbit by 67.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,702,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,766,000 after buying an additional 1,492,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Fitbit during the second quarter worth about $6,460,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.