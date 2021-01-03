Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc Buys 300,000 Shares

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00.

Shares of ODT opened at $19.20 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $739.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

