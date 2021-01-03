Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Sells $2,843,200.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

