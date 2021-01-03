Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells $1,605,000.00 in Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abiomed stock opened at $324.20 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average is $278.80.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 672.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $884,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.