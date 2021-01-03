Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $6,754,800.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total transaction of $6,754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.78, for a total transaction of $4,373,400.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $227.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.35.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

