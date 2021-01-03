JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $143,606.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 35,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,905,633.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,074,567 shares in the company, valued at $111,030,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,391 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,044.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

