Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 128,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $464.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.