JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,807 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $824,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMOT. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $272,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,985,221.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,236. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $498.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.72. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.