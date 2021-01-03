NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NI were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NI by 482.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NI by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NI by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NODK opened at $16.42 on Friday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $349.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.24.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $80.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

