MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 17.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

MannKind stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $728.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

