JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,037 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 135,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HY opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

In other news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

