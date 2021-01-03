JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 3,942 Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $42.27.

