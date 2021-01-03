JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 594 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Transcat worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Transcat by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 146,296 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $82,372.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,031 shares of company stock valued at $522,047 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

