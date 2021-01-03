JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 3,320 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Atreca were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth $579,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Atreca by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atreca by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $16.15 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $904,962 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atreca Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

