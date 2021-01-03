North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.85. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 67,871 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,355.06% and a net margin of 81.10%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 124.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NRT)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

