Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.67

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.67 and traded as high as $87.25. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 66,251 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.67. The company has a market cap of £178.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

