Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.13. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 101,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$130.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.76.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC.TO) (TSE:ONC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.515083 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

