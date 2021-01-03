Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $7.20. Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 41,100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$218.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.11.

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.342391 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

