Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post $16.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.50 billion and the lowest is $14.43 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $29.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $65.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.15 billion to $67.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.90 billion to $104.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $113.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

