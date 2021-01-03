$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.48.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,448,312 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260,988 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,555,199 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

