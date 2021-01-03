OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

OSI Systems stock opened at $93.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

