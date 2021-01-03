Analyzing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verb Technology and YogaWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.10 million 8.47 -$15.92 million N/A N/A YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

Verb Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -153.77% -131.68% -55.76% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verb Technology and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Verb Technology has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YogaWorks beats Verb Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services; subscription-based application services; design and printing services to create corporate starter kits for their marketing needs; print on demand and fulfilment services of various custom products for marketing purposes; and shipping services. In addition, it provides its products for large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company has operations in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

YogaWorks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

