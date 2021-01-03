Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $18.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the lowest is $16.20 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $86.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.23 million to $89.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.64 million, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $267.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

HRTX stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

