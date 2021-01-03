LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & IDdriven (OTCMKTS:IDDR) Financial Contrast

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and IDdriven (OTCMKTS:IDDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LivePerson and IDdriven, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 12 0 2.86 IDdriven 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson currently has a consensus price target of $60.43, suggesting a potential downside of 2.89%. Given LivePerson’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than IDdriven.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of IDdriven shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and IDdriven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -35.41% -60.48% -16.59% IDdriven N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and IDdriven’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 14.27 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -48.24 IDdriven N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDdriven has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

Volatility and Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDdriven has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivePerson beats IDdriven on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About IDdriven

IDdriven, Inc., an enterprise software company, develops, markets, and licenses identity and access management enterprise solutions. Its flagship product is IDdriven, a hybrid cloud-based and software as a service solution designed to manage large volumes of users and access rights over various applications in hybrid environments, including cloud and on premise. The company markets its products to small and medium enterprises through reseller channels; and to large companies through channel partners. IDdriven, Inc. is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

