Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report sales of $516.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $531.29 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $580.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.