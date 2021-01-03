TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.89.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCR2 Therapeutics news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $109,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

