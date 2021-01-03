Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.68

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.68 and traded as high as $23.79. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 5,713 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 62.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.