VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.91

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.91 and traded as high as $82.86. VINCI SA (DG.PA) shares last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 332,915 shares changing hands.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.63 ($105.44).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.91.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

