Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $590.02

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $590.02 and traded as high as $679.40. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) shares last traded at $673.80, with a volume of 643,289 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 757.17 ($9.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 691 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 590.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -23.33%.

In other Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) news, insider Mark Allan purchased 45,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

