Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $8.07. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 151,600 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDT. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.74.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

