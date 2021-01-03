Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $413.12

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $413.12 and traded as high as $471.00. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $465.90, with a volume of 2,055,556 shares.

STAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.70) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

The company has a market cap of £14.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 413.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

