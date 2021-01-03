Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $413.12

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $413.12 and traded as high as $471.00. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) shares last traded at $465.90, with a volume of 2,055,556 shares.

STAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.70) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 516.53 ($6.75).

The company has a market cap of £14.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 462.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 413.12.

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) Company Profile (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

