Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,115,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,966,540 shares of company stock valued at $62,911,569 over the last three months. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

