Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFNNF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

