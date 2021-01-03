Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBM. Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.