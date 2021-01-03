Contrasting Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) & Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON)

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ingevity alerts:

78.4% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Isonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ingevity and Isonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 2 4 0 2.67 Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingevity currently has a consensus target price of $71.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Isonics.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and Isonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 15.05% 35.71% 8.67% Isonics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ingevity has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isonics has a beta of -63.48, suggesting that its stock price is 6,448% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingevity and Isonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.29 billion 2.42 $183.70 million $4.93 15.36 Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Summary

Ingevity beats Isonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process and caprolactone monomers. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising pavement preservation, pavement adhesion promotion, and warm mix paving; oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream application chemicals; printing inks, adhesives, agrochemicals, lubricants, and industrial intermediates; and coatings, resins, elastomers, and bio-plastics. Ingevity Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.