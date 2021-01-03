Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) PT Raised to $64.00

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its price objective lifted by Sidoti from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

